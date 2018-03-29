Virginia Film Festival hosts Katie Couric’s new series

The Virginia Film Festival hosts internationally-acclaimed journalist Katie Couric for a screening of an episode from her new Nat Geo series.

The screening begins a 7 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre in Charlottesville on April 4.

More on the event and ‘America Inside Out with Katie Couric’ on 12 About Town.

