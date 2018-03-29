Richmond to use new online payment system for utility bills

City of Richmond utility customers can pay for their natural gas, stormwater, water and wastewater utility bills using a new system - EZ Pay - starting May 1.

"The EZ-Pay system offers a lower convenience fee than Western Union," the city said Thursday. "Customers who have payments scheduled via Western Union should make arrangements to reschedule those payments using the EZ-Pay system."

Customers have the following options to pay their bills:

Rescheduling bill payments using a debit or credit card, checking or money market account by going online. Choosing from EZ-Pay, Automatic Utility Payment Plan, E-Bill or Online Bill Payment by Credit Card options.

Calling 804-646-4646 and pay using the IVR - Interactive Voice Response - with a debit card, credit card, checking or money market account

By mail: City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities, P.O. Box 26060, Richmond, VA 23274-0001

In person: City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. Rm 115; Southside Community Services Center at 4100 Hull Street Road; and East District Initiative at 701 N. 25th St.

