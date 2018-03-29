UVA's Bennett named AP men's college coach of the year

Virginia's Tony Bennett is The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year.More >>
Virginia's Tony Bennett is The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year.More >>
Tickets go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.More >>
Tickets go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.More >>
A new race experience is coming to Richmond Raceway – the Climax Corner Party Deck in Turn 4.More >>
A new race experience is coming to Richmond Raceway – the Climax Corner Party Deck in Turn 4.More >>
VCU and UVA will meet at the Diamond on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have taken 17 of the last 19 games in this series, but the Rams come in on a 12 game winning streak, while Virginia is just 1-6 in true road games this season.More >>
VCU and UVA will meet at the Diamond on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have taken 17 of the last 19 games in this series, but the Rams come in on a 12 game winning streak, while Virginia is just 1-6 in true road games this season.More >>