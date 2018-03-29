Man pleads guilty to killing UR student in 2014

Brendan Devlin was a rising sophomore at the University of Richmond when he was killed in 2014. (Source: RNN)

The man accused of killing a University of Richmond student in New Jersey in 2014 has pleaded guilty.

Ali Muhammad Brown, 34, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the murder of Brendan Tevlin, 19, and three other men, NBC News reports.

The Collegian, the student newspaper at the University of Richmond, identified Tevlin as a rising sophomore at the school at the time he was killed.

Brown said he was pursuing a "jihad" and said two of the other men were killed because Brown believed them to be gay, according to the NBC report.

Prosecutors did not offer Brown a plea deal. He is facing a mandatory life sentence.

Brown is already in prison in New Jersey, serving 35 years for armed robbery. He had previously been convicted in 2005 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud in Washington state, where he is from.

He will be sentenced for the murders May 1.

The Collegian reports Tevlin was killed while stopped at a traffic light. Brown said he had been waiting at the intersection for a victim who was not a woman or child. He then drove Tevlin’s vehicle to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned it with Tevlin’s body inside.

The paper also reports Tevlin’s younger sister is a current University of Richmond student.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12