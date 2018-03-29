VCU to play in 2018 Legends Classic in Brooklyn

VCU will play in the Legends Classic in November. (Source: NBC12)

The Virginia Commonwealth University men's basketball team will compete in the 2018 Legends Classic in November.

VCU will join Temple, California and St. John’s in the championship round of the tournament to be televised on ESPN Nov. 19-20 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Opponents and game times will be announced at a later date.

The Rams are expected to return three of their starters from their 2017-18 squad that went 18-15.

VCU last competed in the tournament in 2014. That year, the Rams beat Oregon and lost to Villanova.

Tickets go on sale March 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Prior to the championship round, VCU will hold regional games on campus. Possible opponents in Richmond are Bowling Green, Hampton, Detroit and Loyola (Maryland).

