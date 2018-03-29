Men don high heels for sexual assault awareness - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Men don high heels for sexual assault awareness

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Male Longwood University students literally walk a mile in women's shoes. (Source: Longwood University) Male Longwood University students literally walk a mile in women's shoes. (Source: Longwood University)
FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

Men in high heels, awkward gaits and all, took a 1-mile stroll around Longwood University.

The Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event calls attention to sexual assault on college campuses by having men don women’s shoes and literally walk a mile in them.

About 100 students took part in the event.

