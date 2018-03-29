France: ex-President Sarkozy to face corruption trial - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

France: ex-President Sarkozy to face corruption trial

By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is being ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling.

It is one of multiple corruption cases targeting Sarkozy, and marks the second case so far in which he is being sent to trial. He has denied wrongdoing in all of them.

In the latest case, a judicial official said Thursday that judges issued an order for Sarkozy to stand trial on accusations that he tried to illegally get information from a judge about an investigation targeting him. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The former president, 63, can appeal the order.

In a separate case, Sarkozy was given preliminary charges last week of getting illegal campaign financing in 2007 from late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

