SPRING BREAK: How can you keep the kids busy?

Get creative with sidewalk chalk for an easy Spring Break activity. (Source: file photo)

The first week of April marks Spring Break for many students in Central Virginia.

Over the weekend, there are several Easter-related activities for children and families, including Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue.

"There's face painting and food vendors and all kinds of fun things for the kids and it's free," said local blogger Carissa Garabedian, with Richmond Macaroni Kid.

EASTER IN RVA: Listing of weekend events

There are also numerous Easter egg hunts and Easter bunny sightings this weekend.

If you're looking to get outside, Garabedian suggests going to Belle Isle, Pocahontas State Park, or Pony Pasture.

Canal River Cruises start this weekend as well.

"You're sitting in a boat, 35-40 minutes and you learn all this really cool stuff about the area that you live in and then you can just walk up to Brown's Island, have lunch and go through the cobblestone roads of Shockoe Bottom," said Garabedian. "There's just so many fun things happening."

If you're looking for a day trip, you don't need to drive much more than an hour to find something fun to do.

"Charlottesville is just an hour away and you can do some really great hikes,” said Garabedian. “Williamsburg is an hour away and you can do some really great shopping."

Some other things you can do over spring break are:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12