Colonial Williamsburg brings back 'Bring a Friend' offer

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Colonial Williamsburg is bringing back its “Bring a Friend” promotion in April. 

Annual, Collegiate and Good Neighbor pass members can purchase single-day adult and youth ticket admission for up to 10 friends and relatives for $15 each.

