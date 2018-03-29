Colonial Williamsburg brings back 'Bring a Friend' offer

The "Bring a Friend" offer is returning to Colonial Williamsburg. (Source: Colonial Williamsburg/Facebook)

Colonial Williamsburg is bringing back its “Bring a Friend” promotion in April.

Annual, Collegiate and Good Neighbor pass members can purchase single-day adult and youth ticket admission for up to 10 friends and relatives for $15 each.

Visit 12AboutTown.com for more information and how to purchase tickets.

