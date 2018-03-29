Questions about kindergarten registration? Get answers in our next 'Digital Dialogue'

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

If you have a rising kindergartner, mark your calendar - registration is less than a month away!

April 19 is the day you need to remember to stop by your child's new school. And there are some important documents to remember to bring:

Your photo ID

Your child's certified original birth certificate

Two proofs of address

A form for your child to get a physical (this can be turned in up until the first day of school)

To help prepare your family even more, NBC12 is hosting a "Digital Dialogue" to answer all your questions before registration!

Our panel includes:

Jacque Hale, Director of Programs and Community Impact of Smart Beginnings of Greater Richmond

Lindsay Porzio, principal of Crestwood Elementary in Chesterfield County

The dialogue starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2. Submit your questions about kindergarten registration ahead of time by emailing Rachel DePompa or Sarah Bloom. You can also ask questions live during the discussion on the NBC12 Facebook page.

And remember, the discussion with also stream live on our Roku and Amazon Fire channels - Don't miss it!

