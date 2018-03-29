Aldi holding job fair for multiple locations in Central VA

Aldi is hiring for its locations throughout the greater Richmond area.

A job fair is going on Thursday until 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 5406 Glenside Drive.

The job is for customer service positions with a starting rate of $12.35 an hour with a guaranteed increase after six months for locations in Richmond, North Chesterfield, Mechanicsville, Henrico, Colonial Heights, Midlothian and Chester.

The job includes working the cash register, stocking shelves and providing customer service.

Applicants must be 18 years old, and a high school diploma or equivalency is preferred. Applications can be filled out online.

