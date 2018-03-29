VIDEO: Baby penguin hatches at Metro Richmond Zoo

This is 242nd penguin hatched at the zoo, but the first to be incubated by zookeepers. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo/Facebook)

The Metro Richmond Zoo has a new baby African penguin, just in time for Easter.

The little bird hatched March 24 after being put in an incubator, and the birth was captured on video.

The zoo said the penguin’s parents had abandoned the egg.

Metro Richmond Zoo has hatched 242 African penguin, but this was the first one that needed to be incubated by zookeepers.

African penguins are an endangered species native to the southern coast of Africa.

