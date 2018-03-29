Dealing with eating disorders: Share your story

Parents face enormous pressure all the time - we're real people, who have to deal with our own personal issues, health issues, goals and crushing losses.

RVA Parenting contributor, Catherine Brown, is looking at eating disorders.

"Did you know that 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from eating disorders? And every 62 minutes, a person dies as a direct result of an eating disorder?” Brown writes.

"These numbers reveal the clearly negative consequences of our society’s intense focus on physical perfection and airbrushed beauty."

That’s why she’s looking into the problem in our area, and is hoping other moms might be willing to share their battles with eating disorders.

Brown loves to write happy, life-affirming stories about ordinary people doing amazing things. She also writes about health, parenting and education to help readers learn from experts how to make their lives better. You can find Brown at writehappy.net.