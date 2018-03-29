President Trump goes after a favorite target, Amazon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

President Trump goes after a favorite target, Amazon

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is going after Amazon again.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!"

Amazon shares dropped 4.4 percent Wednesday after Axios reported that Trump has wondered if there was a way to "go after" the company with antitrust or competition laws.

Amazon fought for years against collecting sales tax but now collects taxes nationwide. And while the Postal Service has lost money for years, online shopping has led to growth in its package-delivery business.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump calls Roseanne Barr, cheers ratings after show's debut

    Trump calls Roseanne Barr, cheers ratings after show's debut

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:21:15 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:25:51 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...
    President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".More >>
    President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

    Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:17:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

  • 50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

    50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:11:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:24:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the me...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the me...
    Friday marks 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle _ time to decide the details that will make a large royal wedding feel intimate.More >>
    Friday marks 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle _ time to decide the details that will make a large royal wedding feel intimate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly