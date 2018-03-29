McDonald's expands worker tuition benefits, citing tax law - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

McDonald's expands worker tuition benefits, citing tax law

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's, citing the new U.S. tax law and the tightening job market, is expanding its 3-year-old education benefits program, tripling the amount of money some workers can get each year to help pay for college or trade school tuition.

The fast-food company is also changing its eligibility rules, which it says will double the amount of workers who qualify to 400,000.

Other chains, including Starbucks, have given workers bonuses or boosted benefits because of the Republican tax law. Large employers have also had a hard time attracting and keeping workers because of historically low unemployment rates.

McDonald's Corp. says restaurant crew members will be able to get up to $2,500 per year for tuition, an increase from $700. Managers can receive up to $3,000 per year, an increase from $1,050.

