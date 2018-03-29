Volkswagen: We'll buy your diesel back if it's banned - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Volkswagen: We'll buy your diesel back if it's banned

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen is seeking to reassure German customers that they can trade in their new diesel auto if the car is banned from the road by cities trying to meeting air pollution limits.

The company said Thursday that the guarantee applies to new cars bought from a Volkswagen dealer from April 1 through the end of the year, and would be good for three years.

The German courts have ruled that cities with high pollution levels can impose diesel driving bans. That follows Volkswagen's 2015 scandal over diesels rigged to cheat on emissions tests. Diesel sales have fallen.

Volkswagen along with BMW and Daimler say that the newest diesels meet tightened emissions standards and emit less carbon dioxide, making them essential to meeting European Union limits on greenhouse gases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump calls Roseanne Barr after debut of show

    Trump calls Roseanne Barr after debut of show

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:21:15 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:53:29 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...
    President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".More >>
    President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

    Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-03-29 04:17:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:53 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:53:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors hearing about a Janu...

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

    The 80-year-old Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested former Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing

    The Latest: Cosby arrives at court for pretrial hearing

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:41:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:52:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly