No injuries in large Petersburg fire

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A large fire in Petersburg is under control, but firefighters will be on the scene for a while checking for hotspots.

The blaze was on Halifax Street, and took firefighters almost three hours to control.

There were no injuries. The building was unoccupied, and is a total loss.

