No injuries in large Petersburg fire

Crews will be on the scene for several hours to check hotspots. (Source: NBC12)

A large fire in Petersburg is under control, but firefighters will be on the scene for a while checking for hotspots.

The blaze was on Halifax Street, and took firefighters almost three hours to control.

There were no injuries. The building was unoccupied, and is a total loss.

#UPDATE No injuries, fire under control, BUT crews will be out here for hours checking hot spots. More on @NBC12, just mins away https://t.co/5j9guy0J98 — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) March 29, 2018

