Superjumbo flight to Lebanon brings hopes of tourism revival - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Superjumbo flight to Lebanon brings hopes of tourism revival

(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ... (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ...
(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks t... (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks t...
(AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ... (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein). A double-decker Airbus A380 plane lands at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March. 29, 2018. An Emirates Airline superjumbo jet has landed at Beirut's international airport as Lebanon looks ...

By PHILIP ISSA
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) - The world's largest passenger jet landed at Beirut's international airport on Thursday, bringing with it hopes of a sustained revival to Lebanon's tourism and travel sectors.

The one-off Emirates Airbus A380 flight from Dubai was a nod to the substantial passenger traffic between Lebanon and Gulf nations, where many Lebanese nationals work, and many more pass through on the way to destinations farther afield.

Emirates said it scheduled the flight, the first of its kind to carry paying passengers to Beirut to see if the airport was ready to handle regular A380 service.

Lebanese officials will hope the results return positive, as tourism arrivals climb to levels last seen in 2010.

Lebanon welcomed 1.85 million tourists in 2017, according to the Tourism Ministry, the most since 2.16 million came in 2010, after which civil strife in Syria and political uncertainty in Lebanon sent the industry into a protracted depression.

There are nine flights daily from Dubai to Beirut, on three different carriers.

Tourism is one of the key pillars of Lebanon's economy, contributing to 19 percent of the country's GDP, according to the UK-based World Travel and Tourism Council.

However, Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport, Lebanon's only commercial airfield, is sorely out-of-date and lines at security can stretch for hours in the summer months, when throngs of expatriates visit the country for business and pleasure.

The airport, renovated in 1992 after the civil war, is designed to handle 6 million passengers annually. In 2017, it saw over 8 million, according to the airport's research department. Its gate areas are grimy and gloomy - a poor reflection of politicians' outsized ambitions for the national tourism industry.

Lebanon's cabinet and the country's flagship airline, Middle East Airlines, are considering two plans to expand and improve the airport's facilities, one costing $88 million and the other $200 million. Their aim is to expand capacity to 10 million passengers annually by 2020 and then support continued growth beyond that.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:23:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>

  • Orozco-Estrada named chief conductor of Vienna Symphony

    Orozco-Estrada named chief conductor of Vienna Symphony

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-03-29 10:11:43 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:02:22 GMT
    (Olaf Malzahn/dpa via AP,file). FILE - In this July 14, 2012 file photo, Colombia's conductor Andres Orozco-Estrada performs with the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orchestra in Luebeck, Germany. The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres O...(Olaf Malzahn/dpa via AP,file). FILE - In this July 14, 2012 file photo, Colombia's conductor Andres Orozco-Estrada performs with the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orchestra in Luebeck, Germany. The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres O...
    The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres Orozco-Estrada as its next chief conductor.More >>
    The Vienna Symphony says it has appointed Andres Orozco-Estrada as its next chief conductor.More >>

  • Thai beach from DiCaprio movie gets breather from tourists

    Thai beach from DiCaprio movie gets breather from tourists

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:01:10 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-03-29 11:02:19 GMT
    Authorities in Thailand have ordered the temporary closing of the beach made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" to halt environmental damage caused by too many tourists.More >>
    Authorities in Thailand have ordered the temporary closing of the beach made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" to halt environmental damage caused by too many tourists.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly