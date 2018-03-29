Extra Billy's closing Richmond location

A second location in Chesterfield County will remain open. (Source: Extra Billy's Barbecue/Facebook))

A longtime Richmond restaurant is closing its doors Friday.

Extra Billy’s Barbecue at 5205 Broad Street will be open for reduced hours and serving a limited menu Thursday and Friday before closing for good.

The restaurant, which had usually opened for lunch, will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

The restaurant’s second location on Alverser Drive in Chesterfield County will remain open.

