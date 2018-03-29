Taco Bell offering college tuition assistance to all employees

Taco Bell will begin providing education support to all of its employees.

The restaurant had initiated a pilot program in 2017 that led to a 34 percent increase in the retention rate over employees not enrolled in the program, Taco Bell said in a press release.

Employees can enroll in the program immediately after starting work at Taco Bell.

The program is a partnership with Guild Education, and will provide employees in the program with tuition discounts and personalized advisers.

Employees can also get up to $5,250 each year in tuition assistance.

Taco Bell employees 210,000 people and has 7,000 restaurants nationwide.

