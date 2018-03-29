Taco Bell offering college tuition assistance to all employees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Taco Bell offering college tuition assistance to all employees

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Taco Bell will begin providing education support to all of its employees.

The restaurant had initiated a pilot program in 2017 that led to a 34 percent increase in the retention rate over employees not enrolled in the program, Taco Bell said in a press release.

Employees can enroll in the program immediately after starting work at Taco Bell.

The program is a partnership with Guild Education, and will provide employees in the program with tuition discounts and personalized advisers.

Employees can also get up to $5,250 each year in tuition assistance.

Taco Bell employees 210,000 people and has 7,000 restaurants nationwide.

