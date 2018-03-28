Men posing as utility workers steal from elderly couple in Chesterfield

Police are putting out a scam alert after an elderly couple in Chesterfield is taken advantage of inside their own home.

Robert and Janice McHale say a couple of guys showed up, claiming to be with the water department - once they got inside, they stole the family's money.

"Unfortunately, I've got a feeling this is the new normal in this world today," said Janice McHale.

The men came to the house while Janice was out and Robert was asleep. They knocked on the door and woke him up. When he answered the door, the men told Robert they were going to check on the water pressure.

Robert says one of the men was asking him relentlessly about his pickup truck and if it was for sale.

"So I came back inside, and that's when I saw the tall skinny guy coming around the corner from that room over there," said Robert. "I thought he went to the bathroom."

Robert and Janice later realized that the man had smashed open their safe and stole their money.

"I looked around a little more and said, 'well, we gotta call the cops, because I had some cash in there ya know for emergencies,'" said Janice.

Chesterfield Police are warning the entire county to be on the lookout for these two scammers. Robert and Janice hope the men are caught and you aren't taken advantage of too.

"You're sad, you're mad, you're depressed, you're just furious that you can't do anything about it right away, or you feel like you didn't do something right. He feels like he didn't do something right, and I think we're going to feel that way for awhile," said Janice.

The suspects are described as one Hispanic man and one white man. The Hispanic man was about five-feet-eight-inches tall, about 200 pounds, clean shaven with medium length brown hair. The white man was about six feet tall, skinny, clean shaven, and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap. They drove off in a white van.

If you know anything, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

