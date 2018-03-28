VT women's basketball teams heading to championship game

A new race experience is coming to Richmond Raceway – the Climax Corner Party Deck in Turn 4.More >>
VCU and UVA will meet at the Diamond on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have taken 17 of the last 19 games in this series, but the Rams come in on a 12 game winning streak, while Virginia is just 1-6 in true road games this season.
Tim Tebow's second year in professional baseball is starting out with a promotion.
Tim Tebow started out 2018 by getting a promotion from the Mets. Tebow will start out with AA Binghamton, and if he stays healthy and remains at the AA level, Flying Squirrels fans will see him at the Diamond from August 7-9.
