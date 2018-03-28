VT women's basketball teams heading to championship game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VT women's basketball teams heading to championship game

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is heading to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Championship game.

The Hokies came out on top against West Virginia in the semifinals - 64 to 61.

They will take on Indiana in the title game on Saturday.

