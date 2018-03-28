VCU keeps streak alive in win over UVA at the Diamond

The VCU Rams were red hot coming into Wednesday night's game, having won 12 in a row - and now they can add another win to the record.

The Rams played UVA in their annual Duel at the Diamond, topping the Cavaliers by a score of 11-3.

VCU now sits at the top of the A-10 rankings, tied with St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12