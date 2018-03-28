Free Chick-n-Minis at Richmond Chick-fil-A restaurants, March 29

Henrico parents are speaking out Wednesday night, telling school leaders more can be done to ensure area schools are safe.More >>
Participating Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free 4-count Chick-n-Minis to customers on March 29!More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
With warm weather in the forecast, expect to notice more potholes across central Virginia.More >>
Iveon Lewis attempted to plug a classroom computer into a wall socket at George Mason Elementary. The shock sent him backwards.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
