10-year-old hospitalized after electric shock at RPS school

A fourth-grader in Richmond Public Schools got an electric shock at school, sending him to the hospital Tuesday. Now 10-year-old Iveon Lewis says he’s having trouble moving his hand.

"It just… poof,” described Iveon, of the sound of the shock in his George Mason Elementary classroom.

Iveon attempted to plug a classroom computer into a wall socket at George Mason Elementary. The shock sent him backwards.

"I fell back... I fell back and ran outside,” said Lewis. "It was just burning and hurting."

"I panicked,” said Shamika Lewis, Iveon’s mother. "And he plays football, so I'm concerned."

Shamika rushed to pick up her son, taking him to VCU Medical Center.

"When I got to the school, nobody was nowhere to be found. The principal was somewhere else. The teacher was somewhere else,” continued Shamika.

"Nobody called the ambulance. Nobody did nothing."

Emergency room doctors admitted Iveon overnight for an electric shock injury, monitoring his blood levels. On Wednesday, he said that he’s still having trouble closing his hand. Doctors also recommended that Iveon see a hand specialist.

George Mason Elementary was plagued by maintenance issues, needing over $100,000 in repairs before it could open this school year. RPS sent NBC12 a statement saying in part: "Providing a safe learning environment for all students remains a top priority so this is not a situation that any student should ever experience. We wish him a speedy recovery."

A meals tax passed by the city will take effect in July. That money is going towards a massive facilities overhaul of Richmond Public Schools.

