10-year-old hospitalized after electric shock at RPS school

With warm weather in the forecast, expect to notice more potholes across central Virginia.More >>
With warm weather in the forecast, expect to notice more potholes across central Virginia.More >>
Iveon Lewis attempted to plug a classroom computer into a wall socket at George Mason Elementary. The shock sent him backwards.More >>
Iveon Lewis attempted to plug a classroom computer into a wall socket at George Mason Elementary. The shock sent him backwards.More >>
Richmond is changing the time restrictions for parking in the Central Business District in order to promote businesses in the area.More >>
Richmond is changing the time restrictions for parking in the Central Business District in order to promote businesses in the area.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man was shot to death Sunday night in Church Hill.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a man was shot to death Sunday night in Church Hill.More >>
Alicia Johnson, 49, of Swansboro, was last seen March 23.More >>
Alicia Johnson, 49, of Swansboro, was last seen March 23.More >>