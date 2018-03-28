LeBron James ties Michael Jordan's double-digit scoring mark - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LeBron James ties Michael Jordan's double-digit scoring mark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James has tied one of Michael Jordan's most impressive records with his 866th consecutive game with at least 10 points.

James matched Jordan's 17-year-old mark Wednesday night against the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets when he scored on a powerful alley-oop dunk on a pass from J.R. Smith in the second quarter.

The 33-year-old James began his streak on Jan. 6, 2007. He can break Jordan's record Friday night when the Cavaliers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

James' accomplishments are often compared to those of Jordan, who many still believe is the greatest NBA player ever.

Cavaliers associate head coach Larry Drew said before the game that it is a "phenomenal accomplishment," but added "there will be more records down the road that he will be breaking. ... if he continues to produce the numbers that he has been producing."

Jordan set his streak from 1986-2001.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:52:24 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:24:08 GMT
    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.More >>
    Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.More >>

  • Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:23:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>

  • 'Roseanne' reboot opens big with about 18 million viewers

    'Roseanne' reboot opens big with about 18 million viewers

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:40:50 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:21:05 GMT
    (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File). FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jac...(Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File). FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jac...
    Viewers were eager to see ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to its debut.More >>
    Viewers were eager to see ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to its debut.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly