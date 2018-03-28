Police searching for 2 runaway teens missing since January

Petersburg Police need your help to find two teens that have not been seen since January 14.

Police say several juveniles had run away from Poplar Springs Hospital. Two have returned, but the other two - Destine Pollard of Culpeper, Virginia, and Taelor Ferrell of Louisa, Virginia - are still missing.

Pollard is a white female, 17 years of age, five-feet-two-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She may be in the Culpeper area.

Ferrell is a white female, 16 years of age, five-feet-four-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown or dyed red hair and brown or hazel eyes. She may be in the area of South Richmond on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Call Crime Solvers (804) 861-1212 if you see either of these two teens.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12