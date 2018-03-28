Pesky potholes on the rise with warm temperatures

Potholes at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Roanoke Street (Source NBC12)

With warm weather in the forecast, expect to notice more potholes across central Virginia.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said the repeated freeze, thaw cycle and traffic can cause the pavement to deteriorate.

“They're difficult,” said Mike Marshall, of Chester. “Sometimes you hit them and you can't avoid it."

It’s an issue that affects anyone who drives in central Virginia.

So far this year Richmond City Public Works has repaired 5,000 potholes, spokeswoman Sharon North said.

That number is only expected to increase as the spring weather continues.

"The thing that goes through my mind before a pot hole is oh my god!" said Olga Dance.

On average the city of Richmond repairs about 18,000 potholes annually. North said in 2017, crews surpassed that number filling 25,000.

Henrico County maintains all of its secondary roads. These include neighborhood streets and other lower-traffic roads, spokesman Will Jones said.

In total, the County’s public works maintains about 3,500 lane miles of road.

Jones said since July 1, 2017, nearly 11,000 potholes have been patched.

#Henrico crews headed out to begin filling potholes when last week's snow melted. To report a pothole for repair, go to https://t.co/R8Fa6A8r7S or call 727-8300. https://t.co/t9rVqEe2yw — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) March 26, 2018

Henrico and Arlington Counties are the only counties in Virginia with responsibility for road maintenance, Jones said.

In Henrico, VDOT maintains roads that are designated as interstate roads (ie: Interstates 64 and 95), US highways (ie: West Broad Street, Williamsburg Road), or state primary routes (ie: Patterson Avenue, New Market Road).

"Any moisture that has had the chance to soak into the pavement and freeze and thaw multiple times will cause more potholes," Glover said.

Pesky potholes are becoming more noticeable as warmer temperatures make their way through central Virginia. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/UujqvrGlBT — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 28, 2018

How are these potholes affecting your wallet?

In Henrico your taxes go towards road maintenance.

In 2017 the County spent more than $361,000 on pothole patches; 2016, more than $367,200; 2015, more than $350,500.

So far for the 2018 calendar year, more than $91,000 has been spent.

VDOT doesn’t break down specifically how much is spent on potholes, but it would fall under road maintenance which is budgeted at more than $2 billion statewide.

"We're constantly patching potholes as we see them, or as we receive reports from our customer service center,” Glover said. “It's a year-round effort. We're constantly on the move."

As for Richmond, NBC12 asked North how much was budgeted for road maintenance. She wasn't able to provide that number immediately.

Meanwhile drivers are doing what they can to avoid damaging their cars.

“I had a friend who had to have a front axle replaced years ago," Marshall said.

With potholes almost everywhere, drivers are concerned about how this will affect their cars. Who is responsible for fixing the damage to your car from a pothole? #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/FJtOftVDv3 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 28, 2018

If a pothole damages your car officials say you can file a claim as follows:

City of Richmond: contact the city public works department

Henrico County (secondary roads): contact the city public works department

Any state roads not maintained by local cities/towns: contact VDOT

For more information on reporting a pothole, click here.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12