Pesky potholes on the rise with warm temperatures

Police say several juveniles had run away from Poplar Springs Hospital. Destine Pollard of Culpeper, Virginia, and Taelor Ferrell of Louisa, Virginia are still missing.More >>
With warm weather in the forecast, expect to notice more potholes across central Virginia.More >>
Petersburg Police need your help to find a missing man who has a medical condition and needs medication.More >>
After the sixth warmest February on record with an average temperature of 47.8 degrees, we have had quite a dramatic turn around in the month of March with the average temperature through March 27th of just 41.7 degrees.More >>
A daycare director and employee face charges after a 3-year-old boy was allegedly mistreated in their care in Henrico.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
Shulkin was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, after serving as the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs for Health from 2015 until 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
