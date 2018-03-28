Missing Petersburg man needs medication - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Petersburg man needs medication

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Kevin Creech (Source: Petersburg Police) Kevin Creech (Source: Petersburg Police)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police need your help to find a missing man who has a medical condition and needs medication.

Kevin Lee Creech, 43, was last seen on March 17 in the 100 block of McKeever Street.

Creech is a white male, five-feet-three-inches tall, about 130 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 if you see him.

