Missing Petersburg man needs medication

Petersburg Police need your help to find a missing man who has a medical condition and needs medication.

Kevin Lee Creech, 43, was last seen on March 17 in the 100 block of McKeever Street.

Creech is a white male, five-feet-three-inches tall, about 130 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 if you see him.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12