Missing Petersburg man needs medication

Petersburg Police need your help to find a missing man who has a medical condition and needs medication.More >>
The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a suspect they say shot a man early Sunday on Hawk Street.More >>
A Petersburg man whose forehead tattoo helped victims and investigators confirm his identity was sentenced to 30 years in prison for possessing firearms during two Hopewell robberies.More >>
A 58-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month and charged in connection with five Colonial Heights cases involving credit card fraud.More >>
A 17-year-old girl faces a failure to stop charge after hitting a bus head on in Hopewell on Thursday morning.More >>
