Judge: Card maker in Phil Ivey-Borgata flap liable for $27 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has dealt an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino a bad hand in its lawsuit over asymmetrical playing cards that helped pro poker champ Phil Ivey and a companion win nearly $10 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Noel Hillman ruled Monday that playing card manufacturer Gemaco's flawed cards were only part of the reason they were able to win so much playing baccarat.

The Borgata claimed Ivey and Cheng Yin Sun exploited a flaw in the cards' back-side pattern, enabling them to sort and arrange good cards.

The casino won a $10.1 million judgment against the pair and sought similar damages from Kansas City, Missouri-based Gemaco. But the judge ruled the most the casino could win from Gemaco is the value of the defective cards: less than $27.

Neither side has commented.

