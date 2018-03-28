Russia says US barring its wrestlers from Iowa competition - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russia says US barring its wrestlers from Iowa competition

MOSCOW (AP) - The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of trying to bar Russian wrestlers from an upcoming competition and claims the U.S. is unfit to host international sports events.

The ministry says the U.S. embassy in Moscow refused to arrange visa interviews for the Russian team ahead of the freestyle wrestling World Cup, which starts April 5 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says in a statement that the alleged visa refusal is "direct and open discrimination," adding that "it's clearly impossible to hold international competitions on American territory any more - they don't play fair."

The wrestling World Cup is an eight-team tournament which serves as the first major global competition of the season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:31:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>

  • DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

    DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:00:58 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:24:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister). In this August 2017 photo, DMX, the rapper also known as Earl Simmons, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after an appearance in his tax fraud case. DMX could get up to five years in prison when he is sentenced, Wed...(AP Photo/Larry Neumeister). In this August 2017 photo, DMX, the rapper also known as Earl Simmons, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after an appearance in his tax fraud case. DMX could get up to five years in prison when he is sentenced, Wed...
    A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.More >>
    A New York judge has heard a DMX rap song before adding his own lyrics to a court proceeding, ordering the rapper imprisoned for a year.More >>

  • Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:23:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly