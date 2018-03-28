Mack says he has 'big shoes to fill' as Louisville coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mack says he has 'big shoes to fill' as Louisville coach

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Xavier head coach Chris Mack directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati in Cincinnati. According to multiple reports Louisvil... (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Xavier head coach Chris Mack directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati in Cincinnati. According to multiple reports Louisvil...

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Chris Mack says he understands he has big shoes to fill as Louisville's new men's basketball coach.

Mack praised former Cardinals coaches Denny Crum and Rick Pitino during a news conference Wednesday in Louisville's KFC Yum! Center home arena. His hiring was unanimously approved by the University of Louisville Athletic Association and the Board of Trustees after reports Tuesday Louisville had settled on Mack to lead the program .

The move officially marks the beginning of a new chapter after several scandal-marred seasons featuring a federal investigation , sex scandal and two absences from the NCAA Tournament

The 48-year-old Ohio native takes over a team that went 22-14 under interim coach David Padgett during a turbulent season in which Louisville became part of a federal corruption probe and missed the NCAA Tournament. Padgett had replaced Pitino, who was fired for cause by the ULAA in October in the investigation's aftermath.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

