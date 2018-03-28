New owner to invest millions into low income housing complex in Henrico

The new owner of a Hope Village apartment complex in Glen Allen hopes to make a big push to improve the quality of life for people at this low-income apartment complex.

Bobby Byrd with Hope Preservation, LP says they plan to spend about $13 million to renovate the property, and it's all to improve health and safety.

There are 100 units in Hope Village. Most of the tenants are families and the elderly.

"We've walked through 100 percent of the units," says Byrd.

Even before the purchase was complete, Byrd said architects and contractors started making a checklist of things that needed to change.

"We've kind of catalogued appliances in each unit, we've catalogued if their HVAC was bad," he said.

It's something Shontique McClure is looking forward to. She's called this apartment complex home for 11 years after moving out of Mosby Court in Richmond.

"I'm going to say hopefully, it'll get better with the new owners as far as the renovations and some of the other issues," she said.

She says living in Glen Allen offers a better quality of life for her seven children.

"The violence is less," she said. "The apartments are better. They offer more here."

Hope Village was run by the controversial company PK Management, which HUD says no longer manages any properties in the Commonwealth but continues to have an extensive portfolio of Section 8 project-based properties nationwide.

PK is the same company that previously managed Essex Village, which NBC12 has investigated for unsafe and unsanitary living conditions. PK was even called out by Congressman Donald McEachin.

Renters at Essex Village were living with pest infestations, pipe bursts and broken railings.

The issues at Hope Village are not nearly as bad, but its new owner says it's still time for a revival.

"Our objective is to try to have as much impact as quickly as possible within the community," says Byrd.

Hope Preservation, LP has done this before. It completely renovated a low incoming housing complex for the elderly in Newport News and shared before and after photos. Plans include improving lighting, checking the sewer system, making the property more accessible and renovating the community center.

Byrd says they are committed to being transparent with the plans.

"We think there's been a lot of great growth in the county and we think there's a potential for even more," says Byrd.

SHP Management Corps will now take over management of Hope Village. Byrd says the last renovation was about 15 years ago. Construction should start this summer.

Byrd says most tenants won't have to move during renovations, but part of the plan includes making 10 units universally-accessible to people with disabilities. Any temporary relocation costs will be taken care of by management, according to Byrd. Those apartments will be done in stages he said, not all at once.

Byrd also say the rent won't be going up, but the company is requesting additional subsidies from HUD.

