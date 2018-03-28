Man, juvenile arrested after multiple car break-ins

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office say two people were arrested early Sunday after at least 10 vehicles were broken into in a Stafford neighborhood.

The sheriff's office says 26-year-old Michael Hamlet, of Triangle, was apprehended with a glove and a screwdriver sticking out of his pocket. He admitted to breaking into 10-15 vehicles on March 25.

Deputies also discovered a scheduled IV drug on Hamlet.

A second suspect - a juvenile - was also arrested, while a third suspect remains on the run.

"Deputies canvased the area (along and near Whitson Ridge Drive) and located about 10 victim vehicles with signs of tampering including open glove boxes and center consoles, dome lights on, and cracked doors," the sheriff's office said in a news release on Wednesday.

The sheriff's officer later received two reports that victims were missing wallets containing credit cars and a missing phone valued at around $400.

Hamlet faces charges of vehicle tampering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to trespass, conspiracy to commit credit card theft, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

There's no information on what charges the juvenile faces.

