Shed a tear: Artist shutting down gigantic eye projection

Shed a tear: Artist shutting down gigantic eye projection

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An artist who projected an image of a gigantic eye gazing over Main Street in New Hampshire's capital city is shutting it down after two years.

Artist Tom Devaney created the projection of his right eye from his studio in Concord (KAHN'-kard). A few other eyes made guest appearances.

Devaney tells the Concord Monitor he's making space for new works.

The project caught the eye of passers-by and became quite the conversation piece. Devaney says it was born from 3D video mapping techniques he was working on. Video of the blue-green eye moving and blinking were projected onto a foam board structure.

Devaney says he could operate the eye remotely from home. He also had a camera in the studio to see who was looking at it. He's holding a Say Goodbye to the Concord Eye send-off Thursday.

