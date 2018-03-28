Police arrest CA man, seize 'substantial amounts' of drugs in VA

Ashland Police say a California man is in jail after police found "substantial amounts" of controlled substances in his vehicle at a gas station in Ashland, VA.

Police responded to a gas station on March 28 around 2:15 a.m. for a reported suspicious situation. They found 33-year-old Christopher Hamilton of San Pablo, CA in his vehicle.

Police say Hamilton has 18 pounds of marijuana, as well as heroin, opioid medications, methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash in his vehicle. Police also found drug distribution materials in the vehicle.

Hamilton is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

