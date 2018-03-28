Richmond to expand on-street parking time to boost retail

Richmond is changing the time restrictions for parking in the Central Business District in order to promote businesses in the area.

Starting April 2, the city will expand time restrictions "from 2 hours to 3 hours in order to give patrons an opportunity to visit the numerous businesses on the commercial corridor."

Parking enforcement will expand from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Broad Street from 4th to Belvidere Streets.

Richmond is also adjusting road patterns in several areas. They will be launching a new Mobile Payment App by mid-May 2018 to help people pay for parking and extend parking time through their mobile devices.

