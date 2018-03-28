Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk dies in Toronto at age 90

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) - The daughter of Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk says her father has died. He was 90.
Nina Munk said he passed away Wednesday at his Toronto home. The cause death was not immediately available.
Munk founded Barrick in 1983 and built it into the world's largest gold mining company.
He was also one of Canada's most significant philanthropists and donated nearly $300 million, including a $100 million donation to the Toronto General Hospital which remains the largest single gift ever made to a Canadian hospital.
Munk also created the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto and founded the Munk debates.
Munk was born in Budapest in 1927 and fled Hungary with his family in 1944 when Nazi Germany invaded. He arrived in Toronto with little.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
