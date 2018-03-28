Mayor Stoney urges teens to register to vote

Mayor Levar Stoney is visiting city high schools this week to encourage teens to register to vote.

"What I want to press upon our high schoolers is that they can change what they see on TV," he said. "They can change their communities by registering to vote and actually using the power to vote."

Stoney visited John Marshall High School and Open High School on Wednesday morning. He'll be at Huguenot High School on Thursday.

"All of us will vote together because we see the things going on, so we know if you put your voice in you can actually change something," said student Rayshaun Harris.

