Jelena Ostapenko reaches Miami Open semifinals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jelena Ostapenko reaches Miami Open semifinals

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) - No. 6 seed Jelena Ostapenko is headed to the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Ostapenko ousted fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals at Key Biscayne for the first time. Next up for Ostapenko is either No. 8 seed Venus Williams or qualifier Danielle Collins in the semifinals on Thursday.

Williams and Collins play Wednesday night in an all-American quarterfinal.

The other women's semifinal is also Thursday, No. 13 Sloane Stephens is set to meet three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka

Men's quarterfinal play begins Wednesday, with No. 14 John Isner meeting No. 19 Hyeon Chung and No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro facing No. 20 Milos Raonic.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Author Krakauer wins order for release of rape case records

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:40:46 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:55:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...(AP Photo/Matt Volz, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2016, file photo, "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer poses for a photo in Bozeman, Mont. A judge has ordered the conditional release of records about a University of Montana rape case to Krakauer af...
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>
    A judge has ordered Montana education officials to release redacted records to "Into Thin Air" author Jon Krakauer.More >>

  • Omarosa dishes on Trump and gets his attention

    Omarosa dishes on Trump and gets his attention

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:10:43 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:53:49 GMT
    Former White House adviser and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said "every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump." But will she now have to bow down after...More >>
    Former White House adviser and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said "every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump." But will she now have to bow down after criticizing him?.More >>

  • Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Stormy Daniels seeking Trump's answers under oath

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:53:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly