Girls can apply to take New Hampshire governor's job for day

Girls can apply to take New Hampshire governor's job for day

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire middle and high school girls have been invited to apply to take Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's (soo-NOO'-nooz) job for a day.

Sununu on Wednesday announced the Governor for a Day competition as part of Women's History Month. Applicants must answer the prompt "If I were governor for a day, I would ... " via either a written response of fewer than 250 words or a one-minute video.

Written responses can be emailed to GovernorForADay@nh.gov or sent to the governor's office. Video submissions must be sent as private messages to Sununu's Facebook messenger account.

Sununu says the goal is to ensure the state's next generation of leaders feels empowered to lead.

The contest is a partnership with Girls Inc., Girl Scouts and Granite Girls State.

The deadline is April 30.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

