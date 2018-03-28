'Climax Corner' brings a new party to Richmond Raceway - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Climax Corner' brings a new party to Richmond Raceway

Raceway officials announce the new partnership. (Source: NBC12) Raceway officials announce the new partnership. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A new race experience is coming to Richmond Raceway – the Climax Corner Party Deck in Turn 4.

Climax Spirits and Richmond Raceway announced a partnership on Wednesday for the party deck, which will be launched at the speedway’s race on April 21 – the Toyota Owners 400.

For more information, including ticket costs, visit 12AboutTown.com

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly