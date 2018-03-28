First rain delay: Reds reschedule opener vs Nationals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

First rain delay: Reds reschedule opener vs Nationals

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Reds have pushed back their season opener against the Washington Nationals by a day because rain is forecast for all day Thursday.

They'll open on Friday afternoon instead, taking advantage of what was a scheduled day off for both teams. It's the first time since 1966 that Cincinnati has rescheduled its season opener because of the weather.

The pitching matchups remain the same. Max Scherzer (16-6) faces Homer Bailey (6-9), who is making his first opening day start for the Reds.

It was already a different sort of opener in Cincinnati, which by tradition gets to play its first game of the season at home. The annual pregame parade downtown won't be held until Monday because the sponsoring market association is busy with Easter.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Thailand to give the beach from 'The Beach' movie a breather

    Thailand to give the beach from 'The Beach' movie a breather

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:01:10 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:44:49 GMT
    Authorities in Thailand have ordered the temporary closing of the beach made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" to halt environmental damage caused by too many tourists.More >>
    Authorities in Thailand have ordered the temporary closing of the beach made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" to halt environmental damage caused by too many tourists.More >>

  • Raising stakes, attorney for porn star seeks Trump testimony

    Raising stakes, attorney for porn star seeks Trump testimony

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:10:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:44:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...(AP Photo/Joe Frederick). In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. Av...
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>
    An attorney for an adult film star claiming a sexual encounter with President Donald Trump is seeking to depose the president and his attorney.More >>

  • Omarosa dishes on Trump and gets his attention

    Omarosa dishes on Trump and gets his attention

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-28 04:10:43 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:43:59 GMT
    Former White House adviser and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said "every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump." But will she now have to bow down after...More >>
    Former White House adviser and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman once said "every critic, every detractor will have to bow down to President Trump." But will she now have to bow down after criticizing him?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly