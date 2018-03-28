Richmond police looking for missing Swansboro woman

Richmond police are looking for a woman who went missing last week.

Alicia Johnson, 49, of Swansboro, was last seen March 23 in the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

She is described as a black woman with a dark complexion and black hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She also has a scar on her abdomen.

Her vehicle is a green 1993 Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 780-1000.

