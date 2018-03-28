Missing 49-year-old Richmond woman found safe

The Richmond Police Department says a missing woman from the Swansboro area has been found safe.

Alicia Johnson, 49, had initially been reported missing since March 23.

"Thank you to all in the community who submitted information. Ms. Johnson has been located and is safe," said Major Crimes Detective Gerald Brissette.

