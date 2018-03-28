Mom says 3-year-old son was pushed; daycare director, employee face charges

A daycare director and employee face charges after a 3-year-old boy was allegedly mistreated in their care.

Catherine Morris Stainker, the director of Precious People Child Care on Old Williamsburg Road in Sandston and Jennifer Ayers, a teacher, are charged with delinquency of a minor. Ayers is also charged with assault and battery.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 30, 2017, with Tammy Whittle’s 3-year-old son Taaj.

Whittle was texted by the director, Stainker, to come pick up her son on that day because he was vomiting.

"When I picked him up I noticed he had a bruise on his face," Whittle said.

Alarmed, Whittle asked to speak to the daycare director and Taaj's teacher, Ayers, but was told both were out. She called the director's cell phone.

"She told me he had fallen earlier that morning but when she checked on him, he was fine," Whittle said.

"I said, 'I just want to make sure, him vomiting is not related to the fall.'"

Whittle was upset that the director hadn’t originally told her about the fall and only about the vomiting, but she says the daycare director convinced her the fall had nothing to do with Taaj's stomach ache.

She took him home, but still called the doctor about the vomiting. The next day she got a shocking call that left her speechless from Child Protective Services.

"While I was at work I received a call from child protective services telling me I need to get my kid and take him to the ER because the information I was provided about my child's falling was incorrect," Whittle said.

Whittle said another daycare employee had called police, reporting that Taaj's fall wasn’t a fall at all, but that the 3-year-old was pushed by his teacher, Ayers.

Whittle rushed her son to the ER where doctors confirmed the child had a closed head injury.

According to a document sent to Whittle from Child Protective Services, there was enough evidence to prove that Taaj was physically and mentally abused and neglected by Stainker and Ayers.

"I found out later he was actually pushed," Whittle said, allegedly by his teacher, Ayers.

Whittle says Ayers is arguing that Taaj ran into her hand and fell back on the ground.

NBC12 went to Precious People Child Care and tried to talk to Ayers and Stainker, who are both still working, but the two women did not want to comment.

Whittle is speaking out now to help other parents.

"At this point I don’t know if all the parents are aware about what happened at that daycare and I want them to know. I want them to have the choice whether or not to continue to have their child there," Whittle said.

The case is going to court on April 9.

