Charges dropped against daycare director, employee

Charges against a daycare director and an employee were dropped this week, but the case remains under investigation.

Catherine Morris Stainker, the director of Precious People Child Care on Old Williamsburg Road in Sandston, and Jennifer Ayers, a teacher, had both faced charges stemming from an incident in October 2017.

A mother had accused the two of pushing a 3-year-old boy who had head injuries.

The prosecution requested to drop the charges because the case is still under investigation. The judge dismissed charges without prejudice.

The child care facility has remained opened during the case.

