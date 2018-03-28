FIRST ALERT: March has been a notably cold month so far

After the 6th warmest February on record with an average temperature of 47.8°, we have had quite a dramatic turn around in the month of March with the average temperature through March 27th of just 41.7°. Look at the calendar below indicating all of the days this month when temperatures were below average. The "-" indicates days when the temperature was at least 4° below average. The N/A indicates days where the daily temperature was average or just 1° above average. The remaining 2 out of 27 days were "+" indicating the temperature was 2° or more above average:

If we stopped calculating today, March would end up being the 7th coldest March on record. We are expecting warmer to much warmer than average days ahead into the day on Friday. This will likely skew the overall monthly average slightly and could potentially move us out of a "Top 10 Coldest March". That said, it will be memorable for the overall cold change after a much warmer than average February.

