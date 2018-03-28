3 Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia worth $10K

Friday's drawing is expected to be worth more than $500 million. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but three tickets sold in Virginia are worth $10,000.

More than 35,000 tickets were sold across the state for Tuesday’s drawing and three matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball.

Those tickets were sold at Love Food Mart at 4240 Holland Road in Virginia Beach, 7-Eleven at 405 South Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach and Shell at 252 Maple Avenue West in Vienna.

Friday’s jackpot is estimated to be $502 million, one of the largest jackpot’s in the game’s history.

Virginia Lottery expects more than 1,400 tickets per minute will be purchased during peak times statewide Friday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

