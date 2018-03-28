German minister under fire for no women on leadership team - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German minister under fire for no women on leadership team

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's new interior minister has come under fire for picking only men to lead his ministry.

The Interior Ministry published a picture earlier this week showing minister Horst Seehofer flanked by eight men and the caption "leadership team of the BMI complete."

The picture prompted outrage on social media. It also sparked questions about Seehofer's plans to improve social cohesion - a topic that's part of his portfolio - without any women among his top team.

Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth dismissed suggestions of sexism, telling reporters Wednesday that "the minister chose those people who in his view were the right ones to tackle the big challenges before us."

As leader of the conservative, Bavaria-only Christian Social Union, Seehofer, 68, was criticized previously for only nominating men for his party's ministerial posts.

